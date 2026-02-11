Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid's ex-girlfriend has publicly responded to his emotional, on-air confession of infidelity, stating that "it's hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world." The 28-year-old athlete made headlines on February 10, after securing a bronze medal in the men's 20km individual biathlon at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, only to use his post-race interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK to reveal he had cheated on his partner three months prior. Sturla Laegreid Interview Video: Biathlete Confess to Cheating on Girlfriend on Live TV After Wining Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Public Confession

Laegreid's unexpected confession came as he described his girlfriend as 'the love of my life' and 'the world's most beautiful, sweetest person,' lamenting that he could not share his Olympic success with her. He admitted to having privately confessed his infidelity to her approximately a week before the Olympic Games, a period he described as 'the worst week of my life'. The biathlete explained his decision to go public, hoping that "committing social suicide might show how much I love her" and that he had "nothing to lose" in his attempt to win her back.

Ex-Girlfriend's Stance

Speaking anonymously to Norwegian newspaper VG, Laegreid's former girlfriend acknowledged his public plea but conveyed the difficulty of reconciliation. "I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it," she communicated in a written message to the publication. She confirmed that despite the public spectacle, they have been in contact, and he is aware of her feelings regarding the situation. Her statement also included a congratulation toLaegreid's teammate, Johan-Olav Botn, who won gold in the same biathlon event. Who is Jutta Leerdam? Know All About YouTuber-Turned-Boxer Jake Paul's Fiancee Who Won Gold at 2026 Winter Olympics.

Athlete Expresses Regret

Following the widespread attention his confession garnered, Laegreid later expressed regret for his actions, particularly for overshadowing his teammate's gold medal victory and for inadvertently drawing his ex-girlfriend into the media spotlight. He issued a statement through the Norwegian team, indicating he was "not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly," and apologised to both Botn and his former partner. Laegreid stated he would not be answering further questions on the matter, aiming to focus on the remainder of the Olympics. The incident has sparked considerable discussion across social media and sports commentary, with many debating the appropriateness and effectiveness of such a public declaration.

