Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asked the state transport department to propose a new law with stringent penal provisions for violators of road safety measures, an official statement said here.

He also stressed on the need for the department to work in coordination with the police and health departments to reduce road accident related-fatalities.

Reviewing the functioning of the transport department, the CM, during a meeting with district officers, took updates on the status of implementation of road safety protocols and revenue collection.

Sarma asked the department to work on a new legislation incorporating stringent penal provisions for violators, and more safety enforcement measures, the statement said.

He directed the district transport officers (DTOs) to hold meetings with police and health department officials every three months to assess the measures and carry out necessary interventions.

Sarma also urged the DTOs to develop more people-friendly environment in their offices and try and keep maximum services "contactless" so that people can avail them from home.

According to the statement, preliminary discussions were held on providing 18 services of the department online by May 10, 2022, when the current government will complete one year in office.

The CM, in the course of the meeting, launched a contactless online facility for providing learner driver's license, and a mobile phone application for easy access to fitness certificates of vehicles, the statement underlined.

It also said that the department exchanged a memorandum of understanding with a iron and steel company for a registered vehicle scrapping facility.

This project will be implemented with financial outlay of Rs 75 crore, and the collection and dismantling centre would be developed at Moranjana, Rangia, in Kamrup (Rural) district.

Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, principal secretary to the CM, Samir Kumar Sinha, principal secretary, transport, KK Dwivedi were among those present at the meeting, the statement added.

