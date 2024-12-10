Sonitpur (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended a programme of 'Swahid Divas' to honour the bravehearts of Assam Agitation in Sonitpur district.

This programme was organised by the BJP and its Yuva Morcha at Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of the state.

Addressing the programme, CM Sarma said that Assamese people must learn from the history of Israel to make themselves secure, they should learn how Israel has become a powerful country with knowledge, science, technology and unrelenting courage despite being surrounded by enemies.

"The boundary of Assam is not protected. Historically we are on the border of Bangladesh, Myanmar, etc and Assamese people are minority in 12 districts of the state. Therefore, we must learn from the history of a country like Israel to be safe, as how Israel has become a powerful country with knowledge, science and technology, unrelenting courage despite the country surrounded by enemies. Assamese people must learn that and only then we can survive as a Jati (community)," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said that, the government is working on implementation of the recommendations given by Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma Commission on Clause 6 of Assam Accord.

"We will see something on it in the upcoming assembly session and we are working on it," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that, after the process delimitation of assembly constituencies more than 105 MLAs belonging to origin Indian and Assamese will be elected for next couple of years whatever any political party.

"It was the highest success during our tenure. We were able to fully ensure that our political interests have protected for a few years. The process of delimitation of assembly constituencies has secured the political rights of Assamese and Indian. Now we will have to move forward to secure economic rights," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)

