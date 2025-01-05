Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the second day of his Mumbai tour on Sunday, met Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata, expressing gratitude for the Trusts' investment in Assam.

He also invited them to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

Also Read | Maharashtra Accident: Couple Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar.

During his visit, Sarma also met Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and invited him to partner with the Assam government in its industrial development efforts.

Holding the meeting with Anand Mahindra over lunch at Gateway Building, Steven Street in Mumbai, Chief Minister Dr Sarma while hailing Anand Mahindra's passion for industrialisation and his intellectual prowess, expressed the State government's keen interest in partnering with the Mahindra Group to expedite the pace of industrialisation in the state.

Also Read | Chandigarh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Haryana's Mini Secretariat Building in Sector 17 (Watch Video).

He also invited the Mahindra Group Chairman to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit to be held in Guwahati on 25 and 26 February 2025.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma also met CEO L&T S.N. Subramanyam and invited him to the Investment and Infrastructure Summit.

CM Sarma said that with several high-value ongoing infra projects in the state, Assam is a magnet for infra companies. Therefore, L&T can partner with the Assam government and aid to government's bid to make Assam a hub for investment.

Dr. Sarma also discussed aspects relating to adopting sustainable and new-age technology in construction.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma also held a meeting with the Chairman of Welspun Group BK Goenka and highlighted the wonderful opportunities Assam offers in the heavy industries and textile sectors.

He also drew the attention of the Welspun Industry Chairman to the Government of Assam's investment plans in the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma held a meeting with the CEO of HDFC Bank Sashidhar Jagdishan.

During the meeting, Sarma elaborated on the efforts the State government is undertaking to formalise Assam's economy, particularly by prioritising DBT. With a skilled and disciplined workforce in place, Assam also offers several opportunities to Bharat's growing banking industry, the Chief Minister exhorted.

Dr. Sarma also discussed potential collaborations that the State government has with HDFC across various sectors.

He also invited him to be a part of the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit to explore further avenues for Assam's growth.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma during the day also met Rohit Jawa, Dev Bajpai and Yogesh Mishra from Hindustan Unilever.

He held discussions with them about ways to further boost Assam's tea industry. He also invited the group to consider expanding their footprints in the State and the group's participation in the upcoming Advantage Assam summit to explore new possibilities for investment.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma as a part of his series of meetings with top industry players also met the MD, of Luxmi Tea Rudra Chatterjee, and invited him to the upcoming Investment and Infrastructure summit.

Dr. Sarma also had a meeting with the Director of Adani online Jeet Adani, and expressed the group's keen interest to explore opportunities in the infrastructure, power and defence sectors in Assam.

He also assured the State government's interest in addressing prominently the Group's expansion plan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)