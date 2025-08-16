Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated two sports academies at North Guwahati in Kamrup district, according to a statement.

As per the statement, Of the two academies, one is a cricket academy established by the Assam Cricket Association and the other is a football academy set up by the Guwahati Town Club.

Also Read | Shivpuri Road Accident: 4 Killed, Several Injured After Traveller Vehicle Collides With Loaded Truck in Madhya Pradesh; Victims From Gujarat.

For these projects, the Assam government has allotted 40 bighas of land at Uttar Fulung under the North Guwahati Revenue Circle.

Both academies will function as residential facilities, providing all necessary amenities for students.

Also Read | Mumbai Landslide: 2 Dead in Landslide After Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Landslide in Vikhroli; Flights, Trains Delayed (Watch Video).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the academies will help in producing national-level cricketers and footballers.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a special scheme for granting arms licenses to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens in vulnerable and remote areas of the state through the Sewa Setu portal.

The scheme was unveiled at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

It may be noted that the Cabinet had taken a decision on May 28, after which the government notified a special scheme for issuing arms licenses to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens residing in vulnerable areas under the Arms Act, 1959, and the Arms Rules, 2016.

Under this special scheme, original inhabitants of Assam and indigenous Indian citizens facing genuine threats to life and safety due to the vulnerability of their region could apply for arms licenses.

Each application was individually scrutinised from the perspective of threat perception, personal security requirements, and the necessity of possessing licensed arms, based on field-level inputs and assessments by designated police and intelligence authorities.

A detailed police verification, including local inquiry, past criminal records, and socio-economic backgrounds, was conducted. Additionally, the grant of a license was made subject to full compliance with the Arms Act, 1959, the Arms Rules, or any other orders in force. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)