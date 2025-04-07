New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday met Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), Dr Krishan Kumar, in the national capital.

According to a press release, in the course of his meeting with the Chief Minister, Dr Kumar discussed the ongoing highway projects under NHIDCL in Assam. The Chief Minister also requested the Managing Director to expedite the ongoing highway and bridge projects, including the 19.28 km long 4-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya.

"The Chief Minister and MD, NHIDCL discussed ongoing projects and construction of new highways and bridges to reduce travel time and boost economic activities in Assam and the Northeast Region as a whole," said an official privy to the development, noted the release.

According to the release, later, the Chief Minister met Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, Rajat Kumar Mishra and discussed a gamut of issues regarding the new fertiliser plant to be set up in Namrup.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister, Dr.Sarma wrote, "We are on track to ensure time-bound completion of the brownfield ammonia complex at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup, which the Union Cabinet recently approved. Today in Delhi, the Union Fertiliser Secretary, Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra met me to discuss the current progress of this key initiative."

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at an estimated project cost of Rs 10,601.40 crore on March 19. (ANI)

