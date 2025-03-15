Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) After the arrest of Congress spokesperson in Assam Reetam Singh over a social media post on Saturday, party leader Gaurav Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was "misusing" the state police force.

He also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was visiting Assam, whether he was aware of such activities.

"A team of Lakhimpur police have come to Guwahati to take custody of Congress spokesperson @SinghReetam . When I went to his residence I saw how he was brutally dragged away and was not allowed to speak to me," Gogoi wrote on 'X'.

He said the Union Home Minister is in Assam inaugurating a police academy.

"I want to ask him if he is aware of the misuse of police under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Is Home Minister Amit Shah aware that BJP thugs have brutally beaten up two Assam constables in broad daylight a few days ago and yet they have not been arrested," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the chief minister is "forcing the state police to adopt illegal activities which are in conflict with the law and the high court".

"The track record of police officers is being spoilt by the political motivations of Himanta Biswa Sarma. People are watching," he said.

Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Mihirjit Gayan told PTI that Singh was arrested after a complaint by the wife of BJP MLA Manab Deka for a post on X two days ago.

"We have arrested him under relevant sections of law. He is being brought to Lakhimpur now," he added.

Singh wrote the post on X on March 13 while referring to a news report about three individuals being convicted by a court for a rape case in the Dhemaji district in 2021.

