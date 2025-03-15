Korba, March 15: Three young men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday afternoon, police said. Kolhapur: Man Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, Dies as Car Crashes Into 9 Vehicles; Horrific Accident Video Surfaces.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Jatga police chowki when three friends, residents of Barbaspur village, were heading towards Khodri village on a two-wheeler, an official said. Aditya Dhobi (23), Suraj Kanwar (22) and Akhileshwar Dhobi (22) died at the scene, he said. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.