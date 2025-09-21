Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Haridwar, where he offered prayers at the Narayani Shila Temple on the sacred occasion of Pitru Amavasya.

The chief minister said he has been visiting Haridwar every year on Pitru Amavasya.

Speaking to the reporters, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I try to come to Haridwar every year on the day of Pitru Amavasya. This year too, I made it a point to visit and offer prayers at the Narayani Shila Temple. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be here today."

Earlier, on September 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a 15-day camp to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, followed by 26000 health screening camps across the state.

While speaking to the reporters in Guwahati, the Assam CM mentioned that blood donation camps and economic help will be provided to women under the Arunodoi scheme.

"To celebrate the 75th birthday of PM Modi, in Assam we are organising a 15-day program. In this program, women's health screening will be done. 26,000 camps will be organised. In every Assembly constituency, a mega health screening camp will be organised. In 'seva pakhwara', we will organise blood donation camps...we will provide economic help to new writers. Under our Arunodoi scheme, 30 lakh women will be included. At the same time, we will provide a fresh boost to 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'," Sarma told reporters.

Sarma also hailed PM Modi, considering him a matter of pride for the nation, and said that he is taking India towards becoming a developed country.

"It is the 75th birthday of PM Narendra Modi. It is a matter of pride for us that our PM is serving the nation continuously and taking the country towards being a developed nation. PM has given a lot of things to the people of Assam. (ANI)

