Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary.

The Assam government is observing the 14th death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika across the state today.

Also Read | Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Claiming Tiger Attack at National Park Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

The Chief Minister stated that over two lakh people will sing Hazarika's famous song, "Manuhe Manuhor Babe," and form a human chain to honour his legacy.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said, "We have organised special programmes in 35 districts, 27 Sub-districts. Nearly 5000 students, youths and people will perform the "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" song in each district. Today, more than 2 lakh people will perform the "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" song with a human chain. We have decided to urge the UN to recognise "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" song as humanity song."

Also Read | New York Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani's Mother Mira Nair and Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar Beam With Pride, Celebrate His Historic Victory With Heartfelt Reactions (View Posts).

The Chief Minister said that the state government has begun several initiatives to honour Bhupen Hazarika during his birth centenary celebrations.

He announced a plan to build a 100-foot-tall statue of the music legend near the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, and dedicate a road in his name in every district.

"The Assam Government has started the process on this. We have been celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the inaugural programme. We will organise the closing ceremony at Bharat Mandapam...We have decided to construct a big statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, more than 100 feet tall, at the Zero point of Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya bridge). One road will be dedicated to Dr Bhupen Hazarika in each district. On December 10, we will inaugurate Swahid Smark and Swahid Pronamu Tumak will be performed across the state on that day," he said.

Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the "Bard of Brahmaputra" and "Sudhakantha" (the Nightingale), was one of the doyens of the Assamese cultural space. Born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, he made an indelible mark as a musician, singer, composer, and poet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)