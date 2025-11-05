Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Claiming Tiger Attack at National Park Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, November 5: Did a Tiger attack a man at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand's Nainital district? The question comes as a video going viral on social media shows a tiger attacking a man at the national park in Uttarakhand. The video was shared on Instagram with an overlay text reading, "Boy Pets Deer in Jim Corbett, Forgets Tigers Also Lives There - Friends Hit 100 km/h in Reverse! Full story in caption". The viral clip begins with the man petting a deer. As the video moves further, the big cat is seen entering all of a sudden and attacking the man, leaving him surprised.

The video ends with the man on the ground as the tiger jumps above him, with the clip showing a car driving in reverse and leaving the man behind. "Moral of the story: if you ever visit Corbett, don’t try to make friends in the food chain—you might become part of the networking event," the caption of the post read. Since being shared online, the video has garnered nearly nine lakh views. Many believed the incident to be true. Scroll below to know the truth about the viral clip. 'Leopard in Gurgaon Mall' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Claiming Leopard Attack in Gurugram Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Tiger Attacked Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Fact Check Reveals Video is AI-Generated

Viral clip of tiger attacking a man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in an AI-generated video (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video showing a tiger attacking a man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The video of the tiger attacking the man at the national park in Uttarakhand was shared by an Instagram handle "AI Kalaakari", whose bio states that the user is an AI filmmaker. In the caption of the widely circulated post, the "AI Kalaakari" whose real name is Rahul Nanda, said that he created the video using OpenAI's Sora 2.

It is also worth noting that Rahul Nanda shared the AI-generated video of a tiger attacking a man at the Jim Corbett National Park with a witty caption. "Forest guards rescued the trembling "deer whisperer," who now claims he was conducting wildlife research. The deer left without comment. The tiger yawned and went back to doing tiger things," the caption of the post read. He also suggested that people use his "Viral SORA 2 Prompts pack", thereby confirming that the AI-generated video was created using Sora 2. Is the 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall.

Hence, the video showing a tiger attacking a man at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand is an AI-video and not a true incident, as it is being claimed by or believed by netizens. A fact check revealed that the viral video was made by an AI filmmaker using Sora 2, a video generation model by OpenAI. It was also found that the AI-generated clip was spreading fake news about a tiger attack at Jim Corbett National Park. There has been no official confirmation by the Uttarakhand government, police or forest department regarding a big cat attacking a man.

