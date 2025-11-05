Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday participated in the 'Shraddhanjali' programme organised by the state government's Cultural Affairs department at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, Jalukbari, Guwahati.

Sarma led the state in paying rich tributes to the "bard of the Brahmaputra" on his 14th death anniversary.

During the event, a human chain formed and performed the iconic song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' in unison. Joining the chorus, the Chief Minister, through the song, also paid heartfelt tribute to Sudhakantha.

Expressing his feelings on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that on this day, the people of Assam, as well as those belonging to Assamese communities living abroad, are paying homage to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika through various programmes organised in their respective places.

He informed that, in synchrony with the occasion, special homage programmes were organised in all 35 districts and 27 subdivisions of the state, where thousands of students, youth, and citizens participated in human chains and collectively lent their voices to 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe'.

"Around two lakh artistes, and citizens across the state, both Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, participated to pay their respects on the occasion," he said.

The Chief Minister thanked all artistes, students, youth, and citizens for their participation and congratulated Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora and department officials for the successful organisation of the event.

The Chief Minister stated that Dr Bhupen Hazarika's song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' is not just Assam's treasure; it belongs to all humanity.

"The State government is working to get the song recognised as the Anthem of Humanity, as the government has decided to submit a formal request to the United Nations for this recognition. Just as the present government succeeded in obtaining UNESCO World Heritage status for the Charaideo Maidam and Classical Language status for Assamese," he expressed confidence that Assam will also succeed in securing recognition of 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' as the Anthem of Humanity in the coming days.

Sarma further said that the centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary is being celebrated across the nation with great solemnity.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in the inaugural programme of the year-long centenary celebration of Dr Bhupen Hanzarika and unveiled a commemorative coin issued by the Reserve Bank of India in memory of the doyen," he said.

The Chief Minister announced that, as part of the year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of the bard of the Brahmaputra, the state government will hold similar cultural programmes in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, with the concluding function to be held in Delhi.

The Chief Minister, moreover, said that this year, during Rongali Bihu celebrations, steps have been taken to dedicate at least one evening exclusively in the memory of Bhupen Hazarika.

"The Government has decided to provide additional grants to Bihu committees for organising such dedicated evenings, celebrating Dr. Hazarika's rich legacy," he said.

Referring to the relations between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister mentioned that Bhupen Hazarika had significantly contributed to strengthening the cultural bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Therefore, to immortalise his memory, the State government has decided to install a 100-feet-tall statue of Bhupen Hazarika at the zero point of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge. The Public Works Department has completed all preliminary works for the purpose. Once completed, the statue will symbolise the unity of the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further announced that every town in Assam will soon have a road dedicated to Bhupen Hazarika.

Stating a composition of Bhupen Hazarika, namely 'Swahid Pranamo Tumak', in remembrance of the martyrs of the Assam Movement, Sarma announced that the song will be played across the state during the inauguration of Martyrs' Memorial in Guwahati on December 10.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora attended the programme, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Director Cultural Affairs Rahul Das, District Commissioner Kamrup Metropolitan Sumit Sattawan, eminent artiste and Bhupen Hazarika's younger brother Samar Hazarika, and a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

