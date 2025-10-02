Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death, considering it a 'national duty' to bring justice to the iconic singer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday.

Today marks the 13th day since the passing of the singer Zubeen Garg, who lost his life in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on September 21 by a commercial flight.

In a press statement, BJP state spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing the investigation into Zubeen Garg's case in accordance with the public's expectations of justice.

"No one in Assam will be above the law. The guilty must not evade appropriate punishment, and until justice is served, neither the BJP government nor the BJP party will rest", the party's statement read.

The party also mentioned that the investigative process will be carried out with complete accuracy, integrity, and fairness, while also urging people to maintain trust in the law and proceed with confidence, while staying at a safe distance from any person or force that could interfere with the investigation.

The spokesperson expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for the faith and confidence they have shown in the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Music Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, manager of singer Zubeen Garg, were sent to 14 days' police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup. Heavy security personnel were deployed at the CID office, Guwahati, where Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma were being questioned.

Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, on September 27, appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with the probe into the death.

Assam CID has registered a case (no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death. (ANI)

