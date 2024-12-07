Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of the 93rd Jayanti of eminent litterateur Late Homen Borgohain, presented Literary Pension to three litterateurs and Literary Awards to 28 litterateurs at a function held at Gauhati University on Saturday.

CM Sarma, while paying tribute to Borgohain on his birth anniversary for his role in enriching Assamese literature, extended his best wishes to the recipients of Literary Pension and Awards for the year 2024.

It may be noted that under Literary awards, a one-time financial grant of Rs. 50,000 will be provided to the awardees and under Literary Pension monthly pension of Rs 8000 will be given to the litterateurs, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, "In a true tribute to Late Homen Borgohain who enriched the Assamese literature, on his birth anniversary State government has decided to confer Literary Pension and Literary Awards."

"In the 20th century those personalities who contributed immensely to the forward march of the Assamese literature, Late Homen Borgohain was very prominent. Late Home Borgohain's contribution in enriching Assamese literature through the introduction of encyclopaedia is unparallel," the CM added.

Dr Sarma also said that when Assamese society was confronted with a complex situation, Late Borgohain gave the way out with his literary creations.

"With his editorials in different newspapers and magazines, Late Borgohain brought the element of pragmatism to literature," Sarma said.

Stating that at present, instructions through the mother tongue have increased throughout the globe, the Chief Minister said that his government accords top reverence to all the languages and dialects spoken as the mother tongue.

"The languages and dialects of the ethnic people represent the ancient culture of the state. If a language or dialect faces extinction, the associated culture also experiences disappearance. Therefore, the government of Assam is taking steps for the promotion of all languages," he said.

Speaking on granting the classical status to the Assamese language, the Chief Minister said that all the Sahitya Sabhas representing different languages and dialects welcome the decision.

He also said that the conferment of the classical language status to the Assamese language is the achievement of all. During Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah, around 1.5 lakh meetings were held across the state, where litterateurs from different ethnic communities took part.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his initiative in granting the classical language status to the Assamese language, the Chief Minister said that everybody who belongs to Assam feels proud of this achievement.

It may be noted that altogether 31 litterateurs have been selected for Literary Pension and Literary Awards for the year 2024. Among them, three have been conferred with the Literary Pension, while the rest received the Literary Awards. Shila Mohanta of Cachar, Dilip Kumar Phukan of Sonitpur and Khagendra Nath Bora of Lakhimpur have been honoured with the Literary Pension, the CMO's statement mentioned.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Adviser Education Department Prof. Debabrata Das, the son of Late Home Borgohain, Pradipta Borgohain, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

