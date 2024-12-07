Ghaziabad, December 7: In a shocking case, four men in Ghaziabad killed a man and used his skull for alleged black magic rituals, guided by "tantriks" who claimed to have learned occult practices through Youtube. The murder came to light on June 22 when police discovered a headless body in the Tila Mod area. The victim was identified as Raju Kumar, a labourer from Bihar’s Motihari.

Police investigations led to the arrests of Dhananjay and Vikas on August 15. Their confessions pointed to Vikas alias Parmatma and Narendra, who conspired with two self-proclaimed tantriks, Pawan and Pankaj. The tantriks promised wealth worth &50 crores through rituals involving a human skull. Revenge Killing in Gujarat: Man Kills Father’s Murderer After 22 Years in a Similar Manner, Chilling Details Surface.

The accused lured Kumar to their home, killed him by slitting his throat, and beheaded him. The skull was handed to the tantriks, while the body was dumped in Tila Mod. However, when they learned police were pursuing the case, they disposed of the skull in a drain near Delhi's Majlis Park metro station. Chittoor Horror: Woman, Lover Throw Chili Powder, Kill Husband by Bludgeoning with Stone, Disturbing Visuals Surface.

During interrogation, Pawan admitted, "We watched YouTube videos to learn black magic and believed it could bring wealth." Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil confirmed that all six accused, including the tantriks, have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused are likely to face severe legal consequences.

