Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday chaired an important meeting at Koinadhara, Guwahati, in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed two-day visit to Assam on December 20 and 21.

PM Modi will visit Assam on December 20 and 21, and during his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects.

It may be noted that during this upcoming two-day visit, the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar and also unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Gopinath Bordoloi.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Guwahati.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex with an annual capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) at Namrup, and he will also take part in a public meeting there.

The Assam Chief Minister, during the meeting, took detailed note of the preparations for both the major programmes of the Prime Minister to be held in Guwahati and Namrup.

He gave all necessary directions to senior officials to ensure that both events were conducted smoothly, resulting in their resounding success.

Minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Bora, MLA Taranga Gogoi, the District Commissioners of Kamrup and Dibrugarh districts, and the Managing Director of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited, SP Mahanta, also participated in the meeting virtually.

Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, and several other senior officials attended the meeting. (ANI)

