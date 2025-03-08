Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the Pontoon Bridge connecting Mojoli and Rani Chapori and the electrification project for Rani Chapori.

The CM said a conventional bridge is not feasible as the area is accessible only by boat, and transporting goods remains a major challenge. Hence, the Pontoon bridge is being constructed to ensure year-round connectivity.

He said that the 250-metre-long, 3-metre-wide bridge, costing Rs 1.50 crore, would support loads up to three tonnes. He said that the bridge would be operational for eight months annually and is expected to be completed within 40 days.

The Chief Minister said that the region currently lacks electricity connectivity. While solar power has been utilized to some extent, he noted that access to a regular power supply would significantly enhance agricultural productivity.

The CM added that a decision has been made to provide electricity to Rani Chapori through an eight-kilometre high-tension (HT) line and a 25-kilometre low-tension (LT) line.

The project, with an allocation of Rs seven crore, includes the installation of five 63 KVA and five 25 KVA transformers, covering nearly 4,000 bighas of land, he said.

He stated that the initiative would extend electricity to both Rani Chapori and Nehali Char and is expected to be completed within two months.

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring electricity supply in remote and char (riverine) areas and highlighted that similar projects have been implemented in Amarpur, Jonai, and Kamalpur char areas of Sadiya.

Additionally, the CM said that the Agriculture Department is actively working in Rani Chapori, introducing bubble dryers to assist farmers in drying crops. He added that farmers have also benefited from schemes like the Kisan Samman Nidhi and access to high-quality seeds.

Sarma stated that the establishment of the PepsiCo plant in Nalbari has encouraged agricultural production. He noted that the company has introduced a special variety of potato seeds, benefiting over 5,000 farmers.

He highlighted that the government is working towards establishing banks specifically to support mechanised farming, providing access to modern agricultural machinery. He added that if the farmers of Rani Chapori expressed interest, they would receive the necessary support from the government.

To address water shortages during the rabi crop season, he said that additional deep tube wells would be installed if required.

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to convert the region into a revenue village, facilitating land ownership rights for residents. Once the necessary procedures, including objections and hearings, are completed, land allotments would be provided.

He emphasised that several key issues in Rani Chapori have already been resolved in recent days and assured that the government would continue working for the region's development.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Power Department, APDCL, and the Public Works Department (Roads) for their efforts in swiftly executing these projects.

The event was attended by Minister of Power Prasanta Phukan, APDCL Managing Director Rakesh Kumar, Special Commissioner & Special Secretary of the Public Works (Roads) Department Chandan Sarma, District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Guwahati Metropolitan District Tapan Das, along with other dignitaries. (ANI)

