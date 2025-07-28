New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House and briefed him on the significant strides made by the state in socio-economic parameters.

During the meeting held in the forenoon, Chief Minister Sarma informed Prime Minister Modi of the notable strides made by Assam across key socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes of both the state and central governments.

Also Read | Nilgiris Shocker: Government School Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing Over 20 Students in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister also conveyed on behalf of the people of Assam the much-anticipated visit of the Prime Minister to the State on September 8 that would coincide with the inauguration of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the nation's first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

CM Sarma presented a gamocha to the Prime Minister and mementoes on the occasion.

Also Read | TRF Ban a Diplomatic Win; BRICS, China Supported Operation Sindoor, Says EAM S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Later, taking to X, Chief Minister Sarma posted, "Had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Briefed him on Assam's notable strides across socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes. On behalf of the people of Assam, I conveyed our anticipation to welcome him on 8th September - a moment that will mark another milestone in our state's development journey."

The Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House today.

CM Sarma briefed Sitharaman about the progress made by Assam on socio-economic parameters and also sought support and cooperation from her Ministry in taking the State to greater heights of economic growth and development.

The Chief Minister also invited the Finance Minister to lay the foundation stone of the Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, along with MPs Kamakhya Tasa, Rameswar Teli, and Kanad Purkayastha, were present.

Named after Assam's greatest freedom fighter, Birangana Kanaklata Barua, the institute will be the first of its kind in the country to be built on an industry-oriented academic approach. Some of the specialised courses to be offered will be in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Robotics, etc.

Taking to X, the Assam CM posted, "Today in New Delhi, I had the honour to invite Hon'ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur. This institution, dedicated to one of Assam's greatest freedom fighters, Birangana Kanaklata Barua, will be one of the first universities built on an entirely industry-oriented academic approach. Once completed, some of the specialised programs to be offered will be in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Robotics, etc."

The Chief Minister also met Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, at Shastri Bhawan here. In the course of the 25-minute long meeting, both Chief Minister Sarma and Union Minister Reddy discussed at length about the ways to make Coal India's operations in Margherita 'more vibrant, robust and productive'.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Had an excellent meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu a while back. We discussed at length about making Coal India's operations in Margherita more vibrant, robust and productive. Grateful to the Hon'ble Minister for his time."

Later, the Chief Minister also met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, at Shram Shakti Bhawan and discussed various issues pertaining to strengthening the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam.

Principal Secretary to CM, Dr KK Dwivedi and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, Kavitha Padmanabhan were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)