Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Karbi Anglong district on Thursday to inaugurate a series of development projects worth over Rs 100 crore. He said that these projects will improve the connectivity in the region.

"I will shortly be in Karbi Anglong to dedicate a host of projects worth over Rs 100 crore to the people. These projects will boost connectivity, give a befitting honour to unsung heroes and enhance visual appeal of the region," Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The projects aim to honour the local heritage and elevate the region's natural and cultural charm, advocating for a new era of development.

On Wednesday, Sarma said that all the steps have been taken to transform the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital into one of the largest in the country. The Chief Minister also said that the upcoming Mother and Child Care Hospital in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises will offer dedicated and specialised paediatric care.

Also Read | CRPF 86th Raising Day 2025: CAPF, CRPF To Play Key Role in Wiping Out Naxalism From Country by March 2026, Says Amit Shah.

He highlighted that the hospital will be equipped with 800 beds, it will offer State-of-the-art treatment, and its campus is part of the larger plans to completely restructure GMCH.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister also inspected the progress of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, which is Guwahati's second medical college. The hospital is expected to be fully operational by August 15 this year, Sarma added.

Meanwhile, the CM announced earlier that the Assam government was extending financial assistance to temple and prayer halls of indigenous faith. He said that funds worth over Rs 40 crore have been distributed in the last two years to various groups.

"Government of Assam is committed to preserve and promote our indigenous faiths. To ensure that these unique cultures thrive, we are extending financial assistance to temples and prayers halls of indigenous faiths. Over Rs40cr has been disbursed in the last two years to various groups," Sarma posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)