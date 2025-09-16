Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 16 (ANI): The sleuths of Chief Minister Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested a government officer after recovering and seizing over Rs 92 lakh cash and gold ornaments from her residence.

The arrested government officer was identified as Nupur Bora, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer.

Also Read | Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Government Officer Arrested With INR 92 Lakh Cash, INR 2 Crore Jewellery After Guwahati Raid.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bora was previously posted as a Revenue Circle Officer in Barpeta, where she allegedly transferred land belonging to a Satra through illegal means.

"While she was posted as a Revenue Circle officer in Barpeta, she illegally transferred the land of a Satra, and we transferred her. I also directed an inquiry to CM Vigilance. In the last few days, we tracked her. On Sunday, she stayed in the Namsai Resort hotel, and when she reached her home, we arrested her," Sarma said.

Also Read | JLR Cyberattack Update: Tata-Owned Jaguar Land Rover Extends Production Halt Until September 24 Due to Cybersecurity Breach.

The Chief Minister further informed that the raid led to a major seizure of cash and valuables. "During the search, the CM Vigilance team recovered Rs 92 lakh cash, gold ornaments and also found two lockers. We have found 400 times more assets against her total income," the Chief Minister added.

A senior officer from CM Vigilance told ANI that searches were conducted on September 15 across four different locations linked to the accused officer. Following the operation, a case has been registered against her.

According to reports, Bora has also been accused of illegally transferring lands belonging to members of the Hindu community to other suspected people.

The Vigilance department stated that further investigation is underway to trace the full extent of her assets, her role in alleged land transfer irregularities, and potential involvement of other individuals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)