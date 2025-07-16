Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for an in-depth review of its facilities and operations.

He inspected the critical departments, interacted with doctors, nurses, and medical students and chaired a high-level meeting to address critical gaps in healthcare delivery system.

Also Read | Congress OBC Advisory Council Passes ‘Bengaluru Declaration’, Seeks Caste Census and Breaking 50% Reservation Cap.

During the visit, Chief Minister Sarma chaired a review meeting to take stock of the functioning of all the departments.

In the meeting, Dr. Sarma assessed the status of various critical departments including the Out Patient Department (OPD), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Blood Bank, Orthopaedic OPD, Central Clinical Laboratory, CT Scan Unit, MRD and Paying Cabins etc.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

He took note of the number of outdoor and indoor patients that the hospital is catering to including the efficacy of the hospital in providing advanced and accessible healthcare facilities to the people of the district as well as its adjoining areas.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also interacted with the doctors, nurses and students to understand the specific challenges and assured necessary steps to further strengthen healthcare delivery in the hospital.

He also took stock of the infrastructure facilities made available in the hospital as well as the additional requirements to augment its critical care delivery mechanism. Considering the fact that Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital is the only government-run medical college in the BTR region at present, his government has taken special interests in terms of resource mobilization to make it a centre of excellence and a premier healthcare institution in BTR.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also took stock of the key aspects such as manpower availability including medical, paramedical and support staff, hostel facilities for students and residential quarters for faculty and healthcare workers.

CM Sarma reiterated State government's resolve to bolster healthcare education and treatment across BTR.

Accompanied by Minister, Handloom and Textile UG Brahma, MP Rajya Sabha Rwngwra Narjary, MLA Lawrence Islary, Executive Member, Health and Family Welfare BTC Arup Kumar Dey, EM Sajal Singh, District Commissioner Masanda M. Pertin, Principal, Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Atul Boro, among others the Chief Minister vowed to empower Kokrajhar Medical College to meet the mandate it was established. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)