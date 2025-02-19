India News | Assam: Community-driven Nursery Aids Habitat Restoration for Elephants

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with Dhansiri Sikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC), has initiated efforts for the replenishment of habitat for wild elephants in Assam's Udalguri district that is heavily affected by human-elephant conflict (HEC).

As part of the habitat restoration initiative taken up with support from SBI Foundation (SBIF), Aaranyak and Dhansiri Sikaridanga JFMC have set up a co-managed nursery over an area of 0.89 hectares, focusing on raising plant species native to Assam to expedite the habitat revival process and benefit elephants and other wildlife.

Also Read | 'We Will See What Best We Can Do': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds to Public Demand for Tax-Free Status for Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Chhaava' (Watch Video).

The JFMCs are recognised by the Forest Department of Assam as its collaborators in the management of forest resources.

"In the last two years, around 27,55,000 saplings of 17 native species were raised in the nursery and those will be eventually planted at the habitat restoration site to improve upon the natural habitat for the elephants and other wildlife. We are exploring introducing native plant species in future to boost our efforts," said Dr Alolika Sinha, senior manager and a conservation biologist working with the Elephant Research and Conservation Division (ERCD) of Aaranyak.

Also Read | What Is New Crypto Scam Called 'Share-Seed-Phrase'? Know All About New Deceptive Technique To Manipulate Victims To Transfer Funds to Malicious Wallets.

"The seeds used in the nursery are primarily sourced through community involvement, engaging both school children and local villagers," informed Aaranyak's conservationist Rabiya Daimari.

The nursery has more to do than only raising saplings. Around 20 households from nearby villages participate seasonally during the peak operation period for the nursery. Four of the households are involved in year-round activities to maintain the nursery.

These marginalized farmers and landless households from nearby villages get an opportunity for earning a livelihood from the nursery. For the purpose of ensuring proper maintenance and sustainability of the nursery a dedicated management team comprising members from the local community has been formed, and trained to oversee daily operations including proper plant care, guiding community members working in the nursery.

The nursery also offers experiential learning in the environment for students from various schools and colleges. Beyond providing hands-on learning experiences, the nursery also functions as a platform highlighting the significance of tree species to wildlife as well as people's well-being.

The efforts to set up the nursery have garnered a positive response from the community members regarding restoration efforts, cultivating a sense of ownership and dedication to environmental conservation.

Through their engagement in the nursery, these individuals are also acquiring valuable skills and knowledge on sustainable practices.

By focusing on habitat improvement for elephants and other wildlife species while empowering local communities economically, this initiative sets a benchmark for safeguarding the wellbeing of wildlife and people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)