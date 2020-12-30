Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) Under pressure to apologise or face privilege motion, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Wednesday admitted in the assembly that he committed a mistake by making a personal political attack on Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

The Speaker on Tuesday suspended Kurmi for the day for raising the issue of land encroachment by Nagaland before the start of the Question Hour and he was forcefully removed from the House by marshals.

However, Goswami later allowed him to join the proceedings following a request of Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly premises, Kurmi reportedly said that the Speaker behaved "that way because he is under pressure to get a ticket for the polls".

Assembly election in Assam is due in March-April next year.

This issue was raised as a Point of Order on Wednesday by BJP MLA Padma Hazarika. The treasury bench said that the Congress member should apologise for the comment, otherwise a privilege motion will be moved against him.

Though the Speaker reiterated several times that it was related to him only and should not be raised in the House, BJP members did not relent and insisted on an apology.

Saikia requested all to close the chapter, but Hazarika said that it is related to the dignity of the Speaker's post and the House itself.

When Goswami sought the government's view on this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that Kurmi should apologise, failing which a privilege motion should be raised against him.

Trying to put a lid on the controversy, Goswami left it to the "conscience" of Kurmi on what he uttered a day earlier and wanted to proceed for the next business, but BJP members insisted on their demands.

When a noisy scene prevailed, senior Congress members were seen persuading Kurmi to apologise for the statement he had made on Tuesday.

"I have made a mistake by talking about a personal political issue related to you. I should not have said that," Kurmi told Goswami.

The House then functioned normally.

