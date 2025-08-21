Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has termed the case filed by the Assam Police's Crime Branch against journalists Karan Thapar and Siddharth Varadarajan, as an attack on freedom of speech.

An Assam Congress release said that two journalists have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, though the details of the charges and clarity in the FIR remain absent.

Gogoi added that the Assam Police's move to obstruct the two journalists from exercising their right to free expression amounted to misuse of legal provisions and was unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Gogoi had on Tuesday said that the three bill sought to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah are an attempt to divert attention from party leader Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra against Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

"The bills of Home Minister Amit Shah are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert the attention of the public away from the blistering Vote Adhikar Yatra of Shri Rahul Gandhi. First CSDS - BJP IT cell drama and now these bills. Clearly the winds of change are blowing in Bihar," he said in a post on X.

Amit Shah introduced in Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The bills were sent to joint committee of Parliament.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

The Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers from their posts if they face allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days. (ANI)

