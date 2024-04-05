Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) The Assam unit of CPI(M) has alleged that the BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by collecting data of beneficiaries of a state government scheme on the pretext of conducting a socio-economic survey.

The forms which are being distributed by the BJP across the state in the name of the survey, have photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and assure people inclusion in schemes, which is a policy matter of the government, the party alleged.

CPI(M) state secretary Suprakash Talukdar, in a letter to the chief electoral officer in this regard on Thursday, has urged that it must be ensured that the party in power does not abuse its position.

The Left party pointed out that the BJP has been distributing application forms in different parliamentary constituencies in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey.

The BJP has promised to expand the 'Orunodoi' scheme and include the names of applicants of each and every family, which possess ration cards, in its beneficiary list.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,250 is transferred monthly into the bank account of one woman member of a family from the economically weaker sections of the society.

The forms have ‘Guarantee of Double Engine Government' printed on them and display photos of the prime minister and the chief minister.

"This is a policy matter of the incumbent government and hence gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). This is also a clear case of temptation to voters by the Party in power," the complaint letter said.

It pointed out that no financial gratification can be announced after election dates are declared.

Alleging violation of the model code of conduct by the BJP, the CPI(M) has urged the authorities to ensure that the "ruling party is not allowed to abuse power and influence the polls".

