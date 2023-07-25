Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, has called 26 Opposition alliance - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - as a ‘Coalition of Corruption’, and claimed that BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The 26 opposition political parties' new coalition is a coalition of corruption, and NDA is a coalition of development. I believe that BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” Dr Numal Momin said.

The Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader told ANI that, Prime Minister Modi is a well-accepted leader.

“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up initiatives like digital transactions and direct benefit transfer (DBT), to curb it has helped in reducing corruption in India. If this 26 political parties' coalition will come to power, then they will remove these initiatives. Earlier, Congress opposed introducing digital transactions and that mentality still remains in Congress,” Dr Numal Momin said.

"This 26 political parties alliance is a 'coalition of corruption', and they will push back India towards the regime of corruption. This coalition will always be in favour of corruption. All corrupted partners have now come together. This is a coalition of corruption and NDA is a coalition of development. This is the difference," Momin said.

He further said that now the people will decide, whether they want a corrupt coalition or a development coalition.

“Definitely the way Modi has done, he is still in the heart of every Indian. The people are full of faith and love for PM Modi and coming 2024 will be very easy for BJP-led NDA to win the election. I believe that the people of the country will once again give the mandate in favour of PM Modi,” Dr Numal Momin said.

He said that the leaders of 26 political parties alliance don't have any discipline or unity.

“Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, objected to the name of the opposition parties' new coalition. The people of India are very much decisive and progressive and they want development as well as peace PM Modi has fulfilled the expectations of the people," he said, while adding that the leadership of the opposition political parties coalition fight among themselves about who will be the Prime Minister, who will be the Minister, and what will be their share.

"People’s mind is in favour of PM Modi. I don’t think the 26 opposition parties coalition will be able to fight against NDA. This time NDA will win more than 400 seats in the coming 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he added. (ANI)

