Goalpara (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): During the ongoing election campaign in Assam, Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Dr Numal Momin was seen attending to patients and reviewing their health conditions during a visit to Goalpara district on Wednesday.

Momin also addressed several campaign meetings in support of NDA candidates contesting the upcoming panchayat elections.

According to his office, the Deputy Speaker referred some patients to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment and personally assisted them in the process.

A resident of Padumpur village in Goalpara district said, "He (the Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly) came to our Padumpur village for the election campaign and took care of my wife and assessed her health issues. I am very happy for his noble work. He advised me to go to GMCH for better treatment of my wife (Rumila Marak)."

Earlier on April 18, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to sweep the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

"The NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed. This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam's political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He added, "We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam."

The panchayat elections in Assam will be held in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for May 2 across 14 districts, while the second phase will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. Counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 11.

Over 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 others, are expected to cast their votes across 25,007 polling stations. (ANI)

