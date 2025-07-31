Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said drugs valued at over Rs 1 crore were seized in Karbi Anglong district and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

'Crackdown on drugs continues. Based on inputs, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle in Dillai leading to the seizure of 2 kg of Morphine worth over Rs 1 crore', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

Necessary legal procedures have been already initiated.

