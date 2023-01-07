Kokrajhar (Assam), [India], January 7 (ANI): Assam Police on Saturday arrested ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary after they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from his house, an official said.

The arrested ex-MLA was the MLA of the Chapaguri assembly constituency.

Also Read | Air India Urination Row: Co-Flyer Says Pilot Made Traumatized Female Wait for 2 Hours Before Allocating Seat.

One AK series rifle, and one M-16 rifle during a search by Kokrajhar District Police on Saturday.

"The police arrested the ex-MLA of the Chapaguri assembly constituency. Police also recovered one AK series rifle with magazine, 126 rounds of AK ammunition, one M-16 rifle with magazine, and 9 rounds ammunition," Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district Pushpraj Singh told ANI.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Increase in Fitment Factor, DA Hike Likely in January For Central Government Employees? Check Latest Updates.

Further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)