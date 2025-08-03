Golaghat (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): The first phase of the large-scale eviction drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest of Assam's Golaghat concluded successfully on Saturday with final operations carried out seamlessly in Bidyapur and 2 No. Madhupur, a release said.

The day's activities remained peaceful and without resistance.

As per the release, over five days, vast stretches of encroached forest land have been reclaimed, with illegal structures dismantled across key high-density zones including Bidyapur, Pithaghat, Sonaribeel, Doyalpur, Dolonipathar, Kherbari, Anandapur, and Madhupur.

Briefing the media, Special Chief Secretary Yadav stated that the ongoing operation has so far cleared approximately 8,900 bighas of protected forest land and dismantled over 4,000 unauthorised structures.

He further stated that land survey teams were actively working in multiple areas to assess the extent of remaining encroachments in preparation for the second phase.

Notably, 205 households in the Negheribil area under Merapani, located within the Doyang Reserve Forest, have been served eviction notices, with action scheduled to commence from August 8.

Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan announced that the eviction drive would continue on Saturday in parts of the Nambor South Reserve Forest, particularly in Gelajan and 3 no. Rajapukhuri.

Expressing appreciation for the coordinated efforts, he thanked the Chief Minister, Special Chief Secretary, District Administration, and the Government of Nagaland.

He further highlighted the potential of Rengma Reserve Forest as a future eco-tourism destination. He emphasised that such drives are essential to curb illegal activities and ensure long-term ecological and administrative benefits for Assam.

District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta credited the smooth execution of the drive to meticulous field-level planning and the collaborative efforts of all departments involved. He underlined the importance of continuous on-ground monitoring in ensuring the overall success of the operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, Rajen Singh, praised the Assam Police and CRPF for maintaining law and order throughout the drive.

He informed that in the lead-up to the operation, significant recoveries--including arms, ammunition, and narcotics--were made from these vulnerable and crime-prone areas, further underscoring the necessity and impact of the initiative.

Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary M.K. Yadav, Inspector General of Police Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, District Commissioner of Golaghat, Senior Superintendent of Police, Golaghat and other senior officers from the Forest Department, Police, and District Administration closely monitored the entire operation. (ANI)

