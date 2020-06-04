India News | Assam Flood Situation Improves

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday with the number of affected people reduced to 69,586, less than half the figure reported the previous day, the ASDMA said.

The situation improved after incessant rain stopped in the four affected districts of Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon and Cachar.

The number of flood-hit people was 1.44 lakh on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

One person had died at Lakhipur in Goalpara district on Wednesday.

Goalpara is the worst hit with 44,047 affected people, followed by Hojai with 22,507, Nagaon with 2,430 and Cachar with 602 people, the ASDMA said.

Eight villages in Cachar district are hit by the floods, it added.

The authorities are running 22 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 2,902 people have taken shelter, the ASDMA said.

Roads and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Nagaon, Karimganj and Chirang districts.

