Assam [India], May 24 (ANI): The flood situation in Assam has been improving but the situation is still grim in Nagaon, Cachar and Morigaon districts.

The water level in most parts of the state is receding and the number of flood-affected districts has also come down on Tuesday.

According to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 5.80 lakh people of 18 districts are still reeling under the deluge.

The report from the disaster authority stated that nearly 3.46 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.78 lakh in Cachar district, and 40941 in Morigaon district.

One person on Tuesday died after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar district, taking the death toll in flood and landslides to 26.

As per the report, 64098.92 hectares of cropland and 1374 villages are still underwater.

A total of 81712 flood-affected people are currently in 346 relief camps set up by the district administration.

The administration of flood-hit districts also set up 182 relief distribution centres.

The water level of Kopili river is still flowing above danger level mark at Kampur and Dharamtul. (ANI)

