Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): Former General Secretary of Assam Congress Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee and several leaders of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Monday joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

During a programme held at AGP headquarters in Guwahati, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee and several leaders of the AJP joined the regional political party of the state in the presence of AGP president Atul Bora and other senior leaders of the party.

Apurba Bhattacharjee, who was the former General Secretary of the Assam Congress, quit the party on January 13.

Earlier, former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA of Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi joined the BJP on Sunday.

AGP president Atul Bora said that today Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee and other leaders of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) joined the AGP.

"Apurba Bhattacharjee left AGP in 2013 and joined Congress. But he has returned back to AGP," Atul Bora said.

On the other hand, talking about Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the AGP president said that there will be no impact in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Congress did nothing for the welfare of the country. People will not accept Congress," Atul Bora said.

He further said that, in the coming days, many more leaders of other political parties will join the AGP. (ANI)

