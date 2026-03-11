Jorhat (Assam), [India], March 11 (ANI): Assam Governor and Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, attended the 26th Convocation Ceremony of Assam Agricultural University held at Jorhat on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, Governor Acharya extended his warm greetings and congratulations to the graduating students and all those present on the occasion.

He termed Assam Agricultural University as one of the most prestigious agricultural institutions in the country and highlighted the university's contribution to the development of agriculture in Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

"As Assam is predominantly an agricultural state, the role of the university becomes of immense importance. Through research, innovation and the adoption of modern technologies, the institution will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening the agriculture-based economy of the state," the Governor said.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Governor described the convocation as not only a celebration of academic achievement but also the beginning of a new journey of responsibility.

On the occasion, he also congratulated Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh Lego, who was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the university.

Stating the broader significance of agricultural education, the Governor said that agriculture has always been deeply rooted in India's civilisation and culture.

He stated that from ancient times, including the era of the Indus Valley Civilisation, India possessed advanced systems of farming, water management and grain storage, reflecting a long-standing tradition of agricultural wisdom and harmony with nature.

Referring to India's intellectual heritage, he mentioned that the ancient economist Kautilya in his work Arthashastra, emphasised that the prosperity of a state is fundamentally rooted in agriculture, an idea that remains equally relevant in the modern era.

Highlighting the changing landscape of agriculture, the Governor said that the sector is undergoing rapid transformation through science and technology.

"Innovations such as agri-tech, drone technology, artificial intelligence, data-driven farming and start-up initiatives are opening new possibilities, making agriculture not only a field of production but also a promising domain of entrepreneurship and innovation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several initiatives have been launched to enhance farmers' income, integrate technology with agriculture and strengthen the rural economy. Programmes such as the Soil Health Card Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Digital Agriculture Mission and the promotion of natural farming are contributing significantly to the advancement of the agricultural sector," he said.

He also acknowledged the continuous efforts of the State government towards the development of agriculture and allied sectors.

The Governor highlighted that the North-East, particularly Assam, possesses immense potential due to its rich natural resources and biodiversity.

"Sectors such as tea, horticulture, spices, fisheries, animal husbandry and natural farming offer vast opportunities for growth and innovation. Assam Agricultural University plays a vital role as a centre of agricultural research, innovation and knowledge dissemination. The university's scientists and researchers have consistently contributed to the development of improved crop varieties, advanced technologies and practical solutions for farmers," the Governor said.

Encouraging the graduating students, the Governor said that the knowledge and skills they have acquired have the potential to transform the lives of farmers and strengthen the economy, including the rural economy.

On the occasion, the Governor urged the students to explore entrepreneurship, establish start-ups and develop innovative solutions that can make agriculture more profitable and sustainable, while promoting products such as Assam's tea and Eri silk on global platforms.

The Governor observed that true success lies not merely in personal achievements but also in the positive impact one creates in the lives of others. If their knowledge helps increase farmers' incomes, brings prosperity to villages and strengthens rural communities, it would be their greatest contribution to society.

He called upon the students to dedicate their knowledge to the service of society and the nation.

It may be mentioned that 581 students received their degrees today.

Minister of Agriculture etc Atul Bora, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University Bidyut Chandra Deka, along with Deans, Directors, faculty members, members of the University Court, Board of Management and Academic Council, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

