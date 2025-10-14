Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 14 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony 2025, organised by the Headquarters, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday.

In this ceremony, the Governor conferred 10 Governor's Gold Medals, 33 Governor's Silver Medals, and a Unit Citation on 30 personnel of the Assam Rifles for their exemplary service.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya paid tribute to the valiant martyrs of the Assam Rifles who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to uphold the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

He extended his deep gratitude to their families and lauded the courage and commitment of all functionaries of the force.

He, at the same time, extended his heartfelt welcome and congratulations to all the awardees whose dedication, discipline, and sacrifice continue to inspire the people around.

Highlighting the glorious legacy of Assam Rifles, the Governor remarked that the force, established in 1835 is India's oldest paramilitary force and is rightly known as the "Sentinel of the Northeast."

He praised its unwavering role in guarding India's borders, maintaining peace, and fostering development in the region.

Governor Acharya commended the Assam Rifles for their exceptional contributions beyond military duties, particularly in community outreach.

"From career guidance and English-speaking courses to competitive exam coaching and drug de-addiction initiatives, the Assam Rifles have been a catalyst for change and empowerment," he noted.

He particularly acknowledged the role of women soldiers, expressing immense pride in their contribution in some of the most challenging terrains from the dense forests of the Northeast to the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is the true essence of women empowerment," he stated.

Recognising the visionary leadership of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles (DGAR) and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), the Governor lauded their efforts in expanding the force's development and operational footprint.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its continued support in strengthening Assam Rifles.

"As we look toward the future, Assam Rifles stands not just as a force but as a symbol of commitment, courage, and compassion. It is not only the pride of the Northeast but of the entire nation," Governor Acharya added.

The event was attended by DGP, Assam Harmeet Singh, Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, IGAR (East), Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Brig Manish Rana, SM, DIG 21 Sector Assam Rifles, along with senior officials, dignitaries and personnel of the Assam Rifles. (ANI)

