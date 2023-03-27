Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday took stock of the implementation of different central and state government schemes in Golaghat at a meeting held in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner Office.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Golaghat, Dr P Uday Praveen gave a PowerPoint presentation citing a brief description of different aspects of Golaghat and gave a detailed account of the progress of different schemes that the district has achieved so far towards delivering the fruits of the government.

Taking a review of the Agriculture Department, the Assam Governor asked the DC to ensure that under the PM Kisan scheme, attention should be made that no rightful beneficiary is deprived of the scheme.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to give top priority to the scheme.

The Governor also took stock of the progress of the Prime Minister's 'Fasal Bima Yojana' and Assam Millet Mission.

Since Golaghat is a district which covers most of the tea gardens in the state, the Governor took stock of the Model Schools being set up in the tea garden areas.

He said, "Education is one of the most important tools to bring all sections of the people to the economic ladder. Therefore, by giving adequate and qualitative education to the students belonging to tea gardens, the Government can bring about socio-economic and cultural empowerment of the people of the tea garden areas."

He also stressed on ensuring that women in tea gardens are covered with health schemes.

In his discussions with the Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, the Governor also deliberated on matters pertaining to rural housing schemes, the provision of job cards under MGNREGA, the progress of the Amrit Sarovar project, and the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan-Gramin.

Regarding the Jal Jeevan Abhiyan under the Public Health Technical Department, he said, "The real success of the scheme would depend only on proper monitoring of whether all the beneficiaries have received water or not."

He also took stock of the status of Anganwadi Centres and the present status of the construction of national highways.

The Assam Governor also had a detailed discussion with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramandeep Kaur on the functioning of the police administration.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the low crime rate in the district.

He advocated the introduction of a grading system among police stations so as to increase the competitive environment and increase the enthusiasm and capacity among the police to work.

He also took stock of cybercrime and the situation in the border areas.

The Governor also asserted that proper appreciation for positive and good work in the work culture should be encouraged. This will motivate and encourage one to perform better."Nothing else can give the satisfaction that good work gives to the mind."

The Governor urged everyone to work together and keep supporting each other.

The review meeting was attended by CEO zila parishad Dhiraj Das, Sub-divisional Officer of Bokakhat Dr Neha Yadav, and senior officials of various departments.

Earlier the Governor also visited the Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat and explored the various in-house labs and sites. (ANI)

