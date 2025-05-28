Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday reviewed the government's preparations for tackling the seasonal flood and mitigating its impact.

A briefing on flood preparedness was held today at the Raj Bhavan which was also attended by Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Keshab Mahanta.

The meeting was convened to assess the readiness of both the Central and State government agencies in addressing and mitigating the impact of flood.

The meeting also took stock of the contingency plan and the lessons learnt from previous years, enhancing coordination among stakeholders to mitigate flood-related challenges.

Sharing his observation, Governor Acharya stated that during his visit to different districts across the state and his meetings with the district administration, he observed the state is well prepared to face the seasonal flood.

He emphasised the importance of learning from past experiences and improving preparedness strategies.

Stressing the need for coordination between Central and State agencies, he asked all concerned departments to work in close synergy with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to ensure effective flood management.

He also observed that flood preparedness is a collective responsibility in the service of the people.

Mahanta, while highlighting the proactive measures taken by the State government, informed that right from development blocks to district, field visits have been made compulsory for the concerned officers to gather data and take comprehensive measures to empower the state from the onslaught of flood.

He also said that embankments have been fortified, and interactions were held with local residents to understand ground-level challenges better.

The minister also thanked the Governor for his valuable guidance and support.

The ASDMA CEO, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, gave a presentation detailing the flood preparedness initiatives across the state. The Governor also took note of contingency planning, infrastructure readiness, and inter-agency coordination protocols.

Officials from various central agencies also attended the meeting, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the state's flood response mechanisms.

OSD to Governor Prof. Bechan Lal, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, ASDMA Secretary Meenakshi Das Nath, along with senior government officials, attended the meeting. (ANI)

