Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Assam government will construct 4,000 state-of-the-art schools by 2028, said the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"With the blessings of Hon'ble PM, Assam is undertaking the biggest ever effort to build schools in the state. 4,000 state-of-the-art schools will be constructed by 2028, i.e. adding 2 new schools every day for the next 5 years. Chaired a meeting today to review the progress," said CM Sarma in a post on social media platform X.

The review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, registered contractors, empanelled architects and engineers of the PWD. The meeting was held to review the construction work of 126 new secondary schools in the state through the EPC(Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode of contract.

Minister Pegu said that these 4,000 schools would be constructed through EPC mode of contract.

"The EPC mode of contract has been adopted to expeditiously construct about 4000 secondary schools in a phased manner," he posted on X. (ANI)

