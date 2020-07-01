Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 1 (ANI): Assam government has decided to set up a plasma bank in Guwahati in the next four-five days, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

"We have decided to set up a plasma bank in Guwahati in the next four-five days. We have already installed a plasma separator at Guwahati Medical College. I think by next week we will be able to start plasma treatment," he said at a press conference here.

The minister said that the government will launch the new testing model named COVID-19 AG test in the next two-three days.

"Yesterday Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me up. As per Indian Govt's assessment, the COVID-19 situation in Guwahati is not very good. Following his meeting with DG ICMR, Home Minister has directed me to change the testing pattern," Sarma said.

"Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested a new testing model under which we will be able to will declare results within an hour. We will launch the new testing model named COVID-19 AG test in the next two-three days," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that a 'plasma bank' will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

