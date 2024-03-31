Cachar (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were apprehended for allegedly carrying 375 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Sunday.

The two accused persons have been identified as Md Mojibur Rahman Borbhuiya (27) and Hirumoni Laskar (27).

The Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, Cachar District, said that based on credible intelligence, the Cachar Police conducted a special operation on Saturday evening against the transportation of narcotic substances at Manipuri market in Islamabad, Bagha Bazaar, under Dholai Police Station.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended two persons and recovered 31 soap boxes containing heroine weighing approximately 375 grams from their possession," Mahatta said.

"The consignment of the narcotic substance was illegally transported from the Aizawl district of Mizoram. The NDPS substances have been seized and sealed on the spot in the presence of independent witnesses. The price of the narcotic substance on the black market is about Rs 2 crore," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

