Lucknow, March 31: After an argument between a couple escalated, the wife allegedly put out a Rs 50,000 bounty for killing her husband in the Bah area of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The latter reportedly made the aforementioned offer on her WhatsApp status. When the husband saw her status, he reported it to the police station, which led to the discovery of the incident. In his lawsuit, the husband also claimed that one of his wife's friends threatened him earlier. According to an official familiar with the matter, an inquiry has been launched into the situation, and a charge has been filed against the woman.

The husband stated in the filed complaint that he married a woman from a village in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, on July 9, 2022. They reportedly started having conflicts and disagreements shortly after that. The woman returned to her parents' home in December 2022 from her husband's Bah home after five months of an unhappy marriage. Since then, the woman has been residing with her parents. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Grinding Machine in Lucknow Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested.

The woman has now filed a maintenance claim at the Bhind police station, according to the complaint. The husband claims that while he was coming from Bhind on December 21, 2023, his in-laws threatened to murder him. Not long after, his spouse posted on WhatsApp, promising a Rs 50,000 reward to anyone who could murder her husband. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Being Stopped From Making Social Media Reels.

The husband stated in the filed case that his wife's status stated, "The person will receive a reward of Rs 50,000 for killing the husband." He has also claimed, according to an ETV Bharat report, that his wife had an extramarital affair with a renter who lived in the neighbour's residence. He asserted that this supposed affair was the only reason for their argument since getting married.

