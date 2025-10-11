Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): The leading biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, has been conducting awareness programmes 'Hogun Mitra' under its Vulture Conservation Initiative across vulture-inhabited areas of Assam since last year.

The initiative aimed to achieve zero vulture deaths in Assam in the coming years.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2025 Date: When Is Dhantrayodashi? Is It on October 18 or 19? Know Which Day Marks the Beginning of Diwali.

Branded under the name 'Hogun Mitra', this campaign is designed to actively involve students, farmers, village elders, administrative and forest officials and agricultural officers in the protection and conservation of these vital scavenging birds.

The latest session of the campaign was organised at the auditorium of Khanamukh Higher Secondary School in Sivasagar district, where the event commenced with an inspiring audiovisual presentation delivered by the school principal and renowned orator, Anand Kumar Bora.

Also Read | Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits Uttar Pradesh's Darul Uloom, Signals Stronger Ties With India (Watch Video).

The programme was formally inaugurated by school teacher Bhagyalakshmi Saikia with a signature vulture conservation oath prepared by Aaranyak, emphasising a personal commitment to vulture conservation.

The session featured a comprehensive audiovisual presentation on the importance of vulture conservation, presented by Aaranyak's environmental enthusiast Hiren Dutta.

During his address, Dutta highlighted Aaranyak's ongoing initiatives to safeguard vultures and expressed concern that without collective vigilance, these ecologically critical and magnificent birds could vanish from our landscapes in the near future.

He encouraged participants to plant trees suitable for vulture habitats, conserve existing greenery and refrain from activities harmful to these birds.

Adding to the discourse, local environmental enthusiast Hemanta Tay stressed on the ecological significance of vultures and urged all attendees to prioritise the protection and restoration of their natural habitats.

The 'Hogun Mitra' campaign is spearheaded by Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak and Dr. Dipankar Lahkar, Deputy Director in Aaranyak. The initiative receives support from Aaranyak team members Wasima Begum and Hiren Dutta.

The programme concluded on a high note with insightful remarks and the formal closing by Assistant Teacher of the school, Binod Kumar Gogoi, leaving participants motivated and informed about the urgent need for vulture conservation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)