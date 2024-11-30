Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) inaugurated the 10th edition of India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF 2024) on Saturday at IIT Guwahati, in association with Vijnana Bharathi, the nodal institute of the event being CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

Celebrating India's scientific achievements and fostering innovation, the festival was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Asam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Guest, and Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology who delivered the Presidential address. Other dignitaries included Dasanglu Pul, Cabinet Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Science & Technology, Govt of Assam.

Also Read | Khargone Road Accident: 4 Killed, 21 Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns at Jiratpura Crossing in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Key stakeholders present during the event included Prof Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST; Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, DBT; Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary MoES; Prof Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, DAE; Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam; and Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, accompanied by Dr N Kalaiselvi, DG-CSIR; Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, and several other distinguished figures from India's science and technology ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam CM Biswa Sarma remarked, "IISF 2024 is a celebration of collective efforts in scientific innovation and collaboration. This festival would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Prime Minister."

Also Read | Relations with India Changed After August 5, Says Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Mohammed Touhid Hossain.

"IISF 2024 stands as a grand celebration of scientific innovation and collaboration, featuring numerous innovations catering to a diverse audience. It showcases India's remarkable achievements, such as Chandrayaan-2, and includes a science expo that highlights cutting-edge research and technology. The festival promises a dynamic exploration of science through events like the Young Scientists' Conclave, Science Safari, and Tinker Labs, aimed at igniting curiosity and fostering innovation among students," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Further, he added, "With special features like Nari Shakti celebrating women in STEM, Science Beyond Borders fostering global partnerships, and initiatives like Sagrika and Science Village, IISF 2024 is a true celebration of innovation and sustainability. With India ranking among the top three in scientific research and excelling in startups, we are poised to become a global leader in innovation, supported by being the third-highest producer of PhDs worldwide."

Delivering the Presidential Address, Minister Jitendra Singh, said, "India's remarkable growth story is deeply rooted in its advancements in science, technology, and innovation."

"Over the past decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have seen a profound transformation across sectors--from the rise of start-ups to revolutionary breakthroughs in biotechnology, space technology, and quantum science. The Northeast region, once on the periphery of development, has become a shining example of growth, embodying both economic progress and scientific innovation. As we approach India@2047, empowering youth and fostering innovation are key. Initiatives like the National Research Foundation and the bioeconomy revolution are driving India toward self-reliance and global leadership, with young innovators leading the way," the Union Minister said.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the India Science, Technology & Innovation (ISTI) Portal by Jitendra Singh.

This centralised platform will serve as a comprehensive repository for content related to Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) within India's ecosystem. With a strong focus on engaging students, scientists, researchers, youth, and the public, the portal will provide access to valuable information on fellowships, scholarships, funding opportunities, and startup initiatives, enabling users to explore and leverage opportunities within India.

The four-day festival, running until December 3 aims to popularise science and technology across diverse communities. IISF 2024 is expected to attract over 8,000 delegates, researchers, and leading scientific organisations, along with an additional 10,000 students from schools and colleges, fostering collaboration and innovation across disciplines.

The event also featured the inauguration of multiple exhibitions by the Chief Guests, highlighting key advancements, such as Chandrayaan - Museum of The Moon Exhibition: The exhibition, created by British artist Dr Luke Jerram, features a life-sized, seven-meter replica of the moon with detailed NASA imagery. The exhibition aims to engage the public in discussions about space, exploration, and humanity's connection to the cosmos, highlighting India's Chandrayaan Mission; Science-Technology-Defence-Space Exhibition: Highlighting achievements in defence, space, and science, this expo showcases key initiatives like AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Digital India, with hands-on learning opportunities and networking platforms for young scientists and technologists; Reimagining Bharat Exhibition: Showcasing India's roadmap for a technologically advanced future, this exhibition emphasizes innovations in AI, robotics, quantum computing, renewable energy, and space exploration. It also provides interactive experiences such as live demos and virtual realities.

North East Food Street - A culinary celebration of the diverse flavours of the Northeast, offering traditional dishes alongside cultural music, and immersing visitors in the region's rich heritage.

Additionally, the day featured several events that provided opportunities for participants to engage directly with the key stakeholders of the Indian scientific community, including:

Science Institutional Leaders Meet - Vision Sansad - The event brought together leaders from science ministries and industry CEOs to discuss transformative S&T policies and initiatives.

Science through Games and Adventures - Science Safari - This first-of-its-kind initiative in the Northeast brought together 173 school science teachers, including 45 from the Northeast, and features innovative educational toys by 20 teacher-entrepreneurs.

Round Table on India as the Global Manufacturing Hub through S&T - The discussion features stakeholders from the Government and industries exploring initiatives, policies, and strategies to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities and discuss the country's vision to become a global leader in manufacturing.

Students Science & Technology Village - The event will engage 3,000 students from across India, including 75% from the Northeast and border districts offering interactive exhibits, hands-on experiments, educational games, and STEM challenges to ignite curiosity and critical thinking among school students.and many more sessions.

The festival promises a packed schedule of exhibitions, workshops, and interactive sessions, making IISF 2024 a beacon of inspiration, bridging science, society, and innovation in a meaningful way. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)