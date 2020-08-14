Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Assam government on Thursday issued new COVID-19 lockdown guidelines with relaxations between August 16 and 31 while providing relaxations on August 15 (Independence Day) subject to following of safety protocols.

"All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday. Inter-District movement of passenger vehicles and people are allowed between Monday and Friday only. Inter-District movement of vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent capacity," the state government order read.

"City buses are allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID19 protocols and social distancing and with 50 per cent capacity. Public transport is allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing with 50 per cent capacity," it further read.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,796 COVID cases were detected out of 61,318 tests conducted in Assam on Thursday. The total cases stand at 71,795 including 47,209 recovered cases, 24,414 active cases and 169 deaths, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

