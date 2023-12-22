Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): The district administration of Kamrup district of Assam on Friday conducted an eviction drive against illegal brick kilns in the Kamrup district's Nagarbera area and demolished at least 8 brick kilns that were illegally constructed in the area.

A team from the Kamrup district administration demolished the illegal brick kilns in the Kalubari area under Nagarbera Revenue Circle.

Circle Officer of Nagarbera Revenue Circle, Banashree Malakar, said that the district administration has received complaints from the public that a few illegal brick kilns have been established in the area.

"Today, we conducted an eviction drive against the illegal brick kilns. Earlier also we served notices to the illegal brick kilns," Banashree Malakar said.

Earlier this month, Assam's Goalpara district administration also conducted eviction drives against illegal brick kilns in the Rangjuli area.

According to the reports, a team from the Goalpara district administration demolished at least 20 brick kilns located in the Rangjuli area.

Circle Officer of Rangjuli Revenue Circle, Sovia Pegu, said that there was a serious allegation that many illegal brick kilns have been constructed and these have impacted the environment as well as creating pollution in the area. The administration served notices to the brick kilns to dismantle.

"We asked them to dismantle within a week. But they didn't respond to our notice and today we have demolished the brick kilns," Sovia Pegu said. (ANI)

