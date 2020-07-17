Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): Locals on Thursday took to sowing paddy crop on a muddy road in Dibrugarh's Chabua to protest against its poor condition and to seek urgent government intervention.

While talking to ANI, a local said that the children of the village had to face a lot of difficulties in going to school and elsewhere.

Also Read | 'Work From Home' For Haryana Government Employees Having Physical Disability of 50% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

"We are facing a lot of inconveniences. The children of the village had to face a lot of difficulties in going to school and elsewhere. Sometimes, even sick people die as ambulances are unable to comer here. I request the government to construct a road here," local said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)