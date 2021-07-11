Guwahati, Jul 10 (PTI) Assam on Saturday reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 4,812, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,32,084 as 2,391 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

Assam now has 21,202 active cases.

At least 2,854 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,04,723, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 94.86 per cent.

The 2,391 new cases, detected during the day, include 234 from Golaghat, 228 from Kamrup Metro, 206 from Jorhat and 141 from Sonitpur.

The fresh cases were detected from 1,33,308 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 1.79 per cent.

Currently, the COVID death rate is at 0.90 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have died in the state due to other ailments.

The state conducted 1,60,04,058 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Altogether, 79,05,337 people have been inoculated with 13,44,806 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

