Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam on Saturday recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases, 17 less than the previous day, with overall tally touching 7,23,936, a bulletin by National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The number of fresh infections in the state did not exceed 50 for the third consecutive day.

Three more fatalities were reported in the state, the same as Friday, which pushed the toll to 6,629, the bulletin said.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients died due to other ailments.

Kamrup Metropolitan alone reported nine fresh infections.

One death each was registered in Biswanath, Kamrup Metropolitan and Karbi Anglong districts.

The positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.92 per cent.

A total of 7,15,147 people have recovered from the disease, including 179 on Saturday.

The recovery rate clocked 98.79 per cent, the bulletin stated.

On Friday, 209 people were discharged from various hospitals in the state.

Assam currently has 813 active cases, down from 966 on Friday.

As many as 5,144 sample tests were conducted during the day, according to the bulletin.

The NHM bulletin also said that 4,29,51,504 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the state so far, which comprises 2,33,48,341 first doses, 1,93,64,203 second and 2,38,960 precaution doses.

As many as 54,367 jabs were given during the day.

