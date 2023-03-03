Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) on Friday said it will defer the proposed strike called by workers engaged in carrying LPG tankers and cylinders across the state, demanding higher remuneration and other statutory benefits.

The strike, which was to commence on Saturday, has been put off till March 25 following discussion between stakeholders during a meeting held at the North Guwahati Bottling Plant, in the presence of a top Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) official, APMU general secretary Ramen Das said.

"During the meeting between the top officials of IOC, LPG packed contractors' union and workers union, our demands were discussed at length. Everyone was unanimous on the legitimacy of those," he claimed.

Das said IOC officials have assured of convening another meeting after March 20, when the workers' demands will be worked out.

The APMU had called the strike, alleging that transporters engaged by oil marketing companies were "exploiting" the workers by giving very less salary without any benefits like provident fund and gratuity.

Das had claimed that a worker usually earns Rs 6,000-7,000 a month after 12-15 hours of duty.

The strike would have halted loading and unloading at seven LPG plants in Assam -- six owned by IOC and one by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

An IOC spokesperson had earlier said there is no direct relation between the LPG-carrying workers and the PSU, as it is the transporters' obligation to comply with such labour laws.

It had, however, sent letters to all transporters and distributors to address the issues raised by APMU amicably so that there is no disruption of LPG supplies, the company said.

