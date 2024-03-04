Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out near Kathmill Chariali in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday night and properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the massive blaze.

At least five houses were damaged in the fire, the police said. As per the police, there was no report of any casualties in the incident.

The fire was brought under control by fire officials, police and residents, the police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. (ANI)

